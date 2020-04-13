× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 27, 1931- April 11, 2020

BLUE GRASS — Gloria E. Hay, 88, of Blue Grass, Iowa, formerly of Milan, Ill., passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. A private memorial service will be held. Inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gloria was born Dec. 27, 1931, in Rock Island, a daughter of Ival and Myra (Woods) Mullen. She married Carl Hay Jr. on Nov. 12, 1954, in Moline. Gloria was a loving homemaker for her husband and three children. She absolutely loved spending time with her family and was very proud of them. Gloria also enjoyed bowling, camping, spending Winters in Southeast Texas and visiting Mexico.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carl; children, Lynn (Dave) Snyder, Milan, Carol (Jeff) Parr, Rock Island, and Carl “Buddy” (Paula) Hay, Moline; grandchildren, Cindy (Phil) Bisby, Milan, David (Amy) Snyder, Rock Island,Scott (Kristin) Snyder, Bettendorf, Kelly Parr, Moline, Kristen Parr, Rock Island, Adam Hay, Germany, and Stephanie Hay, Moline; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends.