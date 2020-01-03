September 6, 1926-December 31, 2019
COAL VALLEY — Gloria Ann (Hintz) Exner, 93, a longtime resident of Coal Valley, Ill., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, while residing in Omaha, Neb. Gloria Ann Hintz was born Sept. 6, 1926, to Clarence and Lola (Huntley) Hintz in Andalusia, Ill.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Gloria was united in marriage to Dewey Exner on Jan. 4, 1945. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1992, as well as their son, David Exner, on March 26, 2019, and her sister, Phyllis (Hintz) Fargo, on March 22, 1989. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, a son, Daniel (Diann) Exner, Morrison, Ill; a daughter, Diane (Steve) VanCamp, Omaha, Neb.; and a daughter in-law, Nancy (David) Exner, Geneseo, Ill. Her grandchildren, Nicholas (Cecily) Exner, Bloomington, Ill.; Cristy (Michael) VanCamp-Beaumont, Omaha, Neb.; Brittany VanCamp, Lincoln, Neb.; Marci Manary, Colona, Ill.; Mindy (Jamie) Plotts, Geneseo, Ill.; and nine great-grandchildren.
Gloria was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and graduated from Coal Valley High School in 1944. After high school, she was employed with Turnstyle and Venture retail stores for over 25 years.
The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Trimble Funeral Home, 1700 1st Street, Coal Valley. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 2431 1st Street, Coal Valley, with The Rev. Tim Snart officiating. Burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery alongside her beloved husband, Dewey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Gloria's honor to First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.
Gloria's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
1700 First Street
Coal Valley, IL 61240
11:00AM
2431 1st Street
Coal Valley, IL 61240