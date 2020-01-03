September 6, 1926-December 31, 2019

COAL VALLEY — Gloria Ann (Hintz) Exner, 93, a longtime resident of Coal Valley, Ill., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, while residing in Omaha, Neb. Gloria Ann Hintz was born Sept. 6, 1926, to Clarence and Lola (Huntley) Hintz in Andalusia, Ill.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Gloria was united in marriage to Dewey Exner on Jan. 4, 1945. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1992, as well as their son, David Exner, on March 26, 2019, and her sister, Phyllis (Hintz) Fargo, on March 22, 1989. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, a son, Daniel (Diann) Exner, Morrison, Ill; a daughter, Diane (Steve) VanCamp, Omaha, Neb.; and a daughter in-law, Nancy (David) Exner, Geneseo, Ill. Her grandchildren, Nicholas (Cecily) Exner, Bloomington, Ill.; Cristy (Michael) VanCamp-Beaumont, Omaha, Neb.; Brittany VanCamp, Lincoln, Neb.; Marci Manary, Colona, Ill.; Mindy (Jamie) Plotts, Geneseo, Ill.; and nine great-grandchildren.

Gloria was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and graduated from Coal Valley High School in 1944. After high school, she was employed with Turnstyle and Venture retail stores for over 25 years.