October 3, 1930-September 12, 2019
SILVIS — Gloanna “Ann” Killian, 88, of Silvis passed away Sept. 12, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Ann was born Oct. 3, 1930, in Sikeston, Mo., the daughter of Otis and Faye Pruett. She married Carl D. Killian on June 5, 1948. He passed away Sept. 21, 1999. Ann was a full-time mother and homemaker, raising seven children. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, painting, reading books, baking and cooking.
Survivors include her children, Joanna (Duane) Beale, Danny (Cyndi) Killian, Darlene “Winkie” Killian, Rob (Darcy) Killian and Carla (Bill) Gates; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Beatrice Williamson; and brother-in-law, Donnie (Rita) Barker.
Gloanna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Linda Killian and Sherri Brooks; and sister, Kaye Wyrick.
