January 1, 1928-September 10, 2019
GENESEO — Glenn Edward DeSmith, 91, of Geneseo, formerly of Annawan, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.
A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson, where military honors will be accorded by the Atkinson American Legion Post. Visitation for Glenn will be held on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Atkinson Chapel, where the Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Glenn E. DeSmith Memorial Fund to be distributed among several charitable organizations.
Glenn was born Jan. 1, 1928, in rural Atkinson. He was the son of Edward and Elizabeth DeSmith. He was a graduate of Atkinson High School in 1946. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Betty) Grymonprez in 1951, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Colona, Ill. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War from January 1951 to January 1953. He farmed southwest of Annawan until retirement in 1990 and then moved to Geneseo in 1996.
He's a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson, and was formerly a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan, where he served as trustee for 35 years. He was a member of the Holy Name, Knights of Columbus and the Atkinson American Legion Post 724. Glenn served on bank boards of Bank of Atkinson N.A., Norwest and Wells Fargo for 25 years. He also served in numerous past positions in the area, including Henry County Soil and Water Conservation Board and the Henry County Farm Bureau Board. He received the Henry County Conservation award in 1975. He also volunteered at the Hammond-Henry Hospital.
Glenn and Betty have spent their winter months in Arizona for approximately 35 years. There they were members of All Saints Catholic Church in Mesa, Ariz. He marshaled many golf tournaments for the Phoenix Open and the ladies golf tournaments in the Phoenix area. Glenn loved being with his family, Hayden's Hikers, traveling, golfing, playing cards, rolle bolle and drinking coffee with his friends at the Donut Shop and McDonald's, both in Geneseo and Arizona. He was an avid Cubs fan.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; one daughter, Karen (Mark) DeDecker, Cambridge; three sons, Kenneth (Lynette) DeSmith, Atkinson, Gerald (Sue) DeSmith, Annawan, Lee (Andrea) DeSmith, Mahomet, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Jacob (Kristina) DeDecker, St. Johns, Mich., Lance (Lindsey) DeDecker, Cambridge, and Ashley (Ash) Weaver, Rocky Point, N.C., Denise (Blake) Haverback, Atkinson, Dawn (Joe) Driscoll, Williamsburg, Iowa, Danelle (Paul) Burrs, Dixon, Ill., Elizabeth (Adam) Ancelet, Fowler, Ill., Patrick (Jessica) DeSmith, Mt. Vernon, Ill., Lauren (Bryan) Carper and Brooke DeSmith, Chicago, Ill; 18 great-grandchildren, Haley (Brandon) Gruber, Nicole Haverback, Andy, Erin and Erica Driscoll, Paige and Grant Burrs, Caydence and Alex Ancelet, Taylor and Kaleb DeSmith, Hayven, Isaiah, Zander, Elijah, Colt and Chance DeDecker and Conley Weaver. Glenn is also survived by one sister, Rhea Dwyer, Geneseo; sister-in-law, Pat DeSmith, Geneseo. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth DeSmith; his brother, Rueben DeSmith; and brother-in-law, Frances Dwyer.
