May 11, 1945-September 11, 2019
MILAN — Glenn E. White, 74, of Milan, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home. A funeral service for Glenn will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. E. Milan. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors by Vietnam Veterans of America – QC Chapter #299 will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
Glenn was born May 11, 1945, in Chicago to Earl and Betty (Hixson) White. He attended Kelvyn Park High School in Chicago and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Glenn served his country as a Combat Infantryman in Vietnam. He was married to MaryAnn Sims from Oct. 13, 1967, to May of 1985. Following his active duty military service, Glenn continued serving in the Illinois National Guard as a recruiter. Over the years, Glenn worked as a Rock Island County Jailer, R.I. Arsenal Security Officer and as the first Animal Control officer in Milan. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1985. He was a member of the Milan Optimist Club and the former Milan Police Department Auxiliary. In his spare time, Glenn enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Scott (Teresa) White, Colona; sister, Beth (Don) Dryoel, Milan; grandson, Kyle White; granddaughter, Kyra White; niece, Holly (Brian) Cameron; nephew, Mike (Mo) Cantrell; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; and a host of extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a host of aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.