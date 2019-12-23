April 12, 1948-December 22, 2019

COLONA — Glenda “Sue” Downing, 71, of Colona passed away Dec. 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Moline. Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen of the Quad Cities.

Sue was born April 12, 1948, in Cleveland, Ala., the daughter of Carl and Maude Thomason Parvin. She married Darrell "Mike" Downing on April 24, 1966, in East Moline. Sue enjoyed going to the casino's, playing bingo, working crafts, line dancing, yard sales and good will shopping. She especially loved spoiling all of her loved ones.

Survivors include her husband, Mike; daughter, Tracie (Jason) Morrow, of Colona; granddaughters, Alexis (Adam) Frederick, of Rock Island, and Aubree Burgess, of Colona; great-granddaughters, Leilani Rayne and Kya Waverly; siblings, Faye Gerald, of Alabama, Betty Green, of Alabama, Don (Kim) Parvin, of Tennessee, Jean (Bill) Langley, of Alabama, and Peggy Staton, of Alabama; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Troy Parvin, of East Moline; and sister, Cindy Haynes, of Alabama.

