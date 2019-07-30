May 19, 1938-July 28, 2019
MOLINE — Glenda S. Smith, 81, of Moline, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Funeral Services will be 11am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Church of Christ, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Church of Christ.
Glenda was born May 19, 1938 in Red Boiling Springs, TN, the daughter of Dennis and Mae (Russell) Powell. She married Gerald “Jerry” Wood on June 28, 1957 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 2011. She then married Garvin Smith, Jr. on April 11, 2015 in Moline.
Glenda retired in 1999 from Modern Woodmen of America, Rock Island after 40 years. She was a member of Church of Christ, Moline.
Survivors include her husband, Garvin; children, Julia Modler, Rock Island, Peggy (John) Kluck, Moline, Thad (Sherry) Smith, Davenport, Lori (Steve) Crumley, Gilmer, TX, Garvin (Helle) Smith, Canyon Lakes,TX, Alesha (Frank) Runco, Moline and Dan (Renni) Smith, Ankeny, IA; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and brother, Gary (Diane) Powell, Rock Island.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com