January 13, 1953-June 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Glenda L. Fleuter, 67, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Visitation will be held at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, on Tuesday, June 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Cremation rites will then be accorded and inurnment will take place at a later date in Racine, Wis.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Glenda Lynn was born in Racine, Wis., on Jan. 13, 1953, daughter of Glenn and Ida (Peterson) Sellen. In Racine, on Jan. 27, 1984, she married Arthur C. Fleuter, who preceded her in death Nov. 14, 1990.

Glenda enjoyed knitting, crocheting, game shows, fishing, street racing, and attending her son's boxing matches. And she especially loved her being with her grandbabies.

Survivors include her sons, Glenn (DeAnna) Fleuter of Rock Island, Arthur (Stephanie) Fleuter of Moline, and Carlos Trevino of Wisconsin; a sister and seven brothers, all of Wisconsin; special family friends, Emery Groves and Robert Duncan; and seven grandchildren, Jacob, Haylee, Nicholas, Tyler, Blake, Abigail and Christophar (deceased).