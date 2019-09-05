January 24, 1961-September 2, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Glen Lampkin, 58, of Rock Island, was born on Jan. 24, 1961, son of William “Bill” and Wardean Smith-Lampkin. He departed this life on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home in Rock Island.
Services will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.
Cremation rites to follow the service.
Glen worked various jobs in his lifetime, last working for Johannes Bus Service and ARC of the Quad Cities. He was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church, where he sang in two choirs and was a tutor in the mentoring program. He enjoyed cooking and loved people, especially his family. Everyone knew him to have the biggest heart. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School in 1979.
He has left many to mourn his passing: sisters, Helen (Ronnie) Forrest, Rock Island, Janice Lampkin, Racine Wis., sister, Cynthia Williams, Elkton Fla.; and brother, Wendell Mosley, Vero Beach Fla.; many nieces/nephews. Stephanie Hawthorne, Rock Island, Gerald Hawthorne, Columbus Ohio, Carl Lampkin Jr. (Joanne), Corey Lampkin, Rock Island, Damen Lampkin (Carrie), Chris Lampkin, Racine Wis., LaMonica Fallon, Donald Fallon, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Carl G. Lampkin Sr. and Nadine Lampkin Gay. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, is assisting the family.
