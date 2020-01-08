July 22, 1929-January 7, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Glen D. Dickinson, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home. A memorial service for Mr. Dickinson will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Private inurnment with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Boys Town.

Glen was born July 22, 1929, in Moline, a son of Ralph and Edna (Anderson) Dickinson. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. Glen married Andree Bousseronde-Stokes on June 22, 1975, in Rock Island. Andree passed away Oct. 3, 2016. Glen greatly enjoyed camping, vacationing in Texas, working with stained glass and watching sports. He loved to play cards, especially euchre.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, William Stokes, Rock Island, Larry Stokes, Cordova, Kathy (David) Rice, Rock Island, Kenneth (Linda) Stokes, Cedar Rapids, and Doreen Leahy, Rockford; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Pauline Gabbert and James Dickinson; and many extended family members and friends.