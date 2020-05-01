× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 18, 1974-April 30, 2020

ALEDO — Glen C. Collison, 45, of Aledo, died at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Private family services will be held with burial in Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Glen Charles Collison was born on Oct. 18, 1974, in St. Louis, to Hugh and Roberta (Birchler) Collison. He was formerly married to Tara McCrory. From this union four children were born. Glen’s true enjoyment in life came from spending time with his family and worshiping the Lord with his church family. He had received his master's degree in engineering and was also an ordained minister.

Those left to cherish Glen’s memory include his children, Patrick, Lucas, Whitney and Leah; parents, Hugh and Roberta Collison of Kirkwood, Mo.; siblings and spouses, Shonda and Charles Johnson of Franklin, Tenn., Charlotte and the Rev. Michael McLaughlin of St. Charles, Mo., Benjamin and Shauna Collison and Stephen Collison all of Kirkwood, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.

