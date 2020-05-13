Gladys Stoneking
Stoneking

September 11, 1928-May 10, 2020

MILAN -- Gladys Stoneking, 91, of Milan, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Private family burial will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Evangelical Free Church in Davenport, Iowa. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Moline is assisting the family.

Gladys Powless was born on September 11, 1928, in Macomb, Ill., the daughter of Woody A. and Mary E. (Mills) Powless. Her school years were spent in Galesburg, Ill., and she was united in marriage to Richard E. Stoneking in Erie, Ill., on July 15, 1950.

Survivors include her daughters; Cynthia (Mike) Kelley, Gillette, Wyo., Laura (Dave) Brummitt, Bettendorf, Iowa, Sally (Jeff) Zerull, North Richland Hills, Texas, 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and infant son.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Stoneking as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

