Gladys Carlson

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at the Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.

Gladys was born on Jan. 17, 1927, in Bayard, Neb., the daughter of Leroy S. and Dorothy J. (Soady) Clure. She married Bert Carlson on Nov. 12, 1950, in Rock Island County, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2016. Gladys worked as a secretary at International Harvester in East Moline for 15 years, retiring in 1962. She was a very active member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon, treasurer, session member, and was involved with the Women's United Group. She also received the Church Women United Valiant Woman Award in 2014. Gladys was a former PTA president at Horace Mann School, a member of Chapter LC, Rock Island of P.E.O., and former Davenport Women of the Moose Club. She loved being outdoors tending to her yard and garden. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, dancing and sewing for her family.