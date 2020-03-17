October 16, 1961-March 5, 2020

DUBUQUE — Gina A. McCarthy, 58, of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Per her wishes, no formal services will be held.

Gina McCarthy was born on Oct. 16, 1961, in Moline, as the youngest child and daughter of Matthew and Ardith (Miley) Zarlatanes. She graduated from United Township High School in East Moline and received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She taught at Fulton Elementary School for the past 20 years. Gina loved being a teacher and touched many lives in her career, including her peers and students alike. Gina enjoyed being with her friends and family, especially her beautiful grandchildren. She will be extremely missed for her kind, caring and beautiful personality.

Gina is survived by her sons: Matt McCarthy (Savannah Shepler), of Dubuque, Iowa; Anthony McCarthy (Meagan McCarthy), and their children, Maddux, Cooper and Chloe of Grimes, Iowa; as well as her brother, Jim Zarlatanes (Julie Zarlatanes), and their children Niko and Alex, of Taylor Ridge, Ill.

Gina was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ardith and Matthew Zarlatanes.