March 12, 1938-May 16, 2020
MOLINE — On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Gilbert “Sonny” Short, loving father of five, died at his home in Moline at age 82. Funeral arrangements and a virtual guest book for Gilbert are being managed by Wendt Funeral Home, Moline (wendtfuneralhome.com/guestbook/gilbert-short). A celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Gilbert's name to Speedway Fire and Rescue (PO Box 377, Davenport, IA 52808) or Rescued (www.paypal.me/shoprescued, 2105 16th St., Moline, IL 61265), an organization offering financial assistance for veterinary care to animal shelters and families.
Gilbert Virgil Short, son of Gale Gilbert and Alzora (Hoskins) Short, was born on March 12, 1938, in Moline. He grew up on the family's farm in Rock Island County and later in Mercer County, where he attended and was graduated from Joy High School in 1956. After graduation, Gilbert joined the U.S. Navy, and later farmed near Joy, Ill., worked as a welder, and as a sand and gravel truck driver in California. In 1968, Gilbert founded A-1 Fire Equipment in Moline, and later moved his business to Davenport, Iowa. He went on to run and grow his company for the next 36 years, until his retirement from the fire protection equipment business in 2004. During this time, Gilbert also founded Speedway Fire and Rescue, an organization he was truly proud of, born of his knowledge of fire protection and safety and his passion for stock car racing. For over 50 years, he worked to expand the organization with dozens of professionally trained members working several racetracks around the region nearly every night of the week. He was also, for many years, an active member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary as a Flotilla Commander along the Mississippi and Rock Rivers. Gilbert possessed an engaging and sociable personality that naturally set people at ease. He was a modest and good man, whose generosity and kindness touched many people through the years. He will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.
Gilbert is survived by three children, Gilbert Wayne (Lisa), Deborah Short-Rico, and Curtis (Terumi); his longtime companion, Kathy Gile, and her children, Kari (Kris) Maltby, Misty (Aaaron) Ganzer, and Joe; his sister, Sandra Downing; and his grandchildren, Kristy, Andrea, Kevin, Ramon, Gilberto, Vincente, Kelsey, Jessica, Aozora, and Asahi James.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kathryn; his son, James; and his brother, William.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.