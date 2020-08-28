Gilbert E. Lawson

January 14, 1940- August 28, 2020
MOLINE — Gilbert E. “Sonny” Lawson, 80, of Moline, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Sonny was born on Jan. 14, 1940, in Exline, Iowa, the son of Harold Gilbert and Ruby (Cline) Lawson. He married Betty “Jeanie” Nipper on Feb. 25, 1977, in Rock Island. He previously worked at Oscar Meyer then as a Teamsters truck driver for over 35 years. He liked to be outdoors and enjoyed competing with his neighbors over who had the best garden. He loved being in nature, fishing, camping and boating.
Survivors include his wife; children, Gene, Tammy, Sam and Wendy (Doug) Stevens; 23 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dean Ray Lawson, three brothers, and two best friends, Danny Worth and Darrel Stark.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
