August 18, 1951-July 27, 2019
DAVENPORT — Gigi M. Harding, 67, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home.
There will be no services. Rafferty Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hunter Seidlitz College Education Fund.
Gigi was born August 18, 1951 in Bryan, TX, the daughter of Jerome and June Martin. Gigi retired as an accountant at Reddy Ice, Norfolk, VA.
Survivors include her son, Scott (Shannon) Harding, Moline; grandchildren, Hunter, Brody and Brock; mother, June Sauser, Davenport and brothers, Dana (Marianne) Lisenbee, Davenport, Monte L. Lisenbee, Davenport and Mark L. Lisenbee, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anniek Harding.
