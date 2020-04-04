Gertrude Irene Mack

Gertrude began college at Mount St. Clare in Clinton, Iowa and majored in music, polishing her piano skills during her two years there. Her love of the piano and daily habit of practicing would become one of her trademarks throughout her entire life. She played organ for masses at The Clare and could perform a flawless rendition of Clair du Lune into her late 90s.

She transferred to St. Catherine’s College in St. Paul, Minn., and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1940. At the age of 20, Gertrude moved to Chicago on a scholarship to pursue a graduate degree in social work. She was drawn to Loyola because of its focus on social justice, peace, truth, and charity. She said, “Loyola was always home for me. It is what brought me to and bonded me with Chicago and so many wonderful institutions and people throughout my life.”

She enjoyed the City of Chicago with its view of Lake Michigan, museums, the theater, symphony, and the Lyric Opera. She sang in the Holy Name Cathedral choir and was part of a weekly bridge group.