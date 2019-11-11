March 25, 1934-November 9, 2019
MILAN — Gertrude E. Carey, 85, of Milan, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A memorial visitation for Gertrude will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave., E., Milan. Private inurnment will be in Chapel Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or to UnityPoint Hospice.
Gertrude was born March 25, 1934, in Coal Valley, a daughter of Guy and Bertha (Hollowell) Albertson. She attended Reynolds High School, and she married Roscoe E. “Gene” Carey on April 22, 1951, in Piggott, Ark. Gertrude was a loving homemaker for her husband and children. She was a talented quilter and seamstress who also loved word searches and reading. Gertrude cherished all of the time spent with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ron (Wendy) Carey, DeSoto, Ill., Sheila (Jerry) Nesbitt, Steve (Peggy) Carey and Jackie (Mark) Hendershot, all of Rock Island, and Bob (Randy) Carey–Walden, Springfield, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Mary Carey, Rock Island; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one “on the way;” siblings, Leland Albertson, Hazel Holloway, Norma Wangelin, Harold Albertson, Harland Albertson, Margie Souza; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Rodney Carey; and siblings, Glen Albertson, Helen Brown, Lloyd Albertson and Doris Mader.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.