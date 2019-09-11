May 4, 1936-September 9, 2019
TAYLOR RIDGE — Gerry L. Davis, 83, of Taylor Ridge, formerly of Milan, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his daughter's home. Burial took place in Rock Island National Cemetery, laid to rest with his wife. Military honors were conducted by Vietnam Veteran of America #299. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Milan assisted the family.
Gerry was born May 4, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Gertrude L. (Kvick) Davis. Gerry married LaVaun Steger on Oct. 22, 1965. Gerry was a 50-year member and former executive board member of Iron Workers Local 111. Gerry was a U.S. Army veteran; he served in Germany post World War II. Gerry was a member of Eureka Lodge #69 A.F. & A.M., Milan. In earlier years, Gerry was an FAA-licensed private pilot. The first thing that comes to mind for those fortunate enough to know Gerry was his unending love and devotion for LaVaun & his passion for the life they built together.
Gerry never missed a social or sporting event his grandchildren were involved in. Gerry loved to care for his yard, vegetable garden, and before he would be seen, you could hear the music playing and then see him dancing to the sounds of the country artists of yesteryear. He enjoyed having his monthly coffee meetings in his words to “solve the world's problems” with his brother in-laws, whom he adored, Mike and Tim Steger.
Left to cherish and honor his memory are family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brothers, Don, Chuck and Carrol Davis.