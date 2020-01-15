November 23, 1933-January 14, 2020

ALEDO — Gerranice J. “Gerry” Kelly, 86, of Aledo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Aledo First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at the Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Aledo First Baptist Church. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Gerry was born on Nov. 23, 1933, in Buffalo Prairie Township, Ill., the daughter of Atlas G. and Ruth L. (Blaser) Bingman. She graduated in 1951 form the Reynolds High School, where she was a cheerleader and crowned Homecoming Queen along with her future husband, Ed, who was crowned King. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Edward M. “Ed” Kelly on March 22, 1953, in Edgington, Ill. He preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2019. She began working at the former Bituminous in Rock Island and later at the Rock Island Argus. She then worked for Dr. Rajput in Aledo. She retired in 2002 after 16 years from the Department of Human Services, working as an office administrator. She also farmed with her husband.