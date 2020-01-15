November 23, 1933-January 14, 2020
ALEDO — Gerranice J. “Gerry” Kelly, 86, of Aledo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Aledo First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at the Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Aledo First Baptist Church. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
Gerry was born on Nov. 23, 1933, in Buffalo Prairie Township, Ill., the daughter of Atlas G. and Ruth L. (Blaser) Bingman. She graduated in 1951 form the Reynolds High School, where she was a cheerleader and crowned Homecoming Queen along with her future husband, Ed, who was crowned King. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Edward M. “Ed” Kelly on March 22, 1953, in Edgington, Ill. He preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2019. She began working at the former Bituminous in Rock Island and later at the Rock Island Argus. She then worked for Dr. Rajput in Aledo. She retired in 2002 after 16 years from the Department of Human Services, working as an office administrator. She also farmed with her husband.
Gerry attended the Edgington Presbyterian Church before becoming a member at the Aledo First Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer and was active with the Christian Women's Club. She was also on the Hospitality Committee. Gerry enjoyed gardening, ceramics and was a talented seamstress. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and Chicago Bears fan. She was a member of the Westmer Booster Club. Gerry enjoyed reading and keeping records for the church and her family, which she loved most of all.
Survivors include her children, Craig (Marcia) Kelly, Kevin (Margaret) Kelly, Kim (Butch) McCreight, and Corey (Devon) Kelly; grandchildren, Eric (Dody), Carrie (J.C.), Alexandria, Grace, Anne, Brittney (Chris), Tyson, Marcus, Ciara, Peyton and Kannon; six great-grandchildren, Lauren (Randy), Austin, Brant, Paige, Aaron and Jordan.; one great-great grandchild, Harper; and brother, Albert (Edna) Bingman.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
