× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 13. 2020

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Gerelyn Kelly, former Moline resident passed away peacefully in her home in Hot Springs Village, Ark., on Saturday, June 13, 2020, one day after celebrating 50 years of marriage. Gerelyn was born in Brookings, S.D., to Lyle and Aline Stewart. She attended schools there and graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in music education, with a piano emphasis. She dedicated her life to teaching piano for over 40 years. She spent 30 years teaching private piano in Moline, and accompanying groups and students in vocal and instrumental performances. She was active in the musical life of Riverside United Methodist Church in Moline.

She spent the last 15 years of her life in Hot Springs Village, Ark., where she continued to accompany several musical ensemble. Gerelyn loved cooking, baking and entertaining. Along with her husband Jim, she traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states, and many foreign countries. In January, she completed her 10th cruise.

Life became difficult as she was challenged with a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Gerelyn was 73, and leaves behind her loving husband Jim Kelly, former music teacher in the Moline schools.

A private graveside service for Gerelyn will be held at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church in Hot Springs village on June 25.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerelyn Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.