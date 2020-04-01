October 19, 1935-March 27, 2020
MOLINE — Gerda Taylor, 84, of Moline, passed away March 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island with her loving daughter at her side.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held later.
Gerda was born Oct. 19, 1935, to Adolf and Margaretha Otte in Brunsbuttel, Germany. She was a child during World War II with bombs falling literally right outside her home. At 16, she was able to immigrate to the United States along with her brother. Other family came later. She was so proud to become a U.S. Citizen.
Soon after arriving, she went to work for Phillip and Jane Mumford, Moline, as a live-in nanny, housekeeper and family member.
You have free articles remaining.
She married Jack Taylor in 1955. They would divorce in 1970. She worked hard to support her family in the coming years as a domestic engineer and cooking at area dinner parties. She was known for her phenomenal dishes.
She loved to travel, going back to visit Germany twice and on many Caribbean Cruises. And locally, Casino Rock Island. She was a hard worker and a fun person with an infectious laugh. She was passionate about helping others in need.
She loved her family and most of all, loved spending time with her daughter, Christine. They cherished each other dearly.
She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline, and Moline Viking Club. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity.
Survivors include her daughter, Christine Taylor, Moline; son, William Taylor; sister, Elke Paulson, Saratoga, Calif.; sister-in-law, Martha Otte, Princeton, Iowa; granddaughter, Karoline; grandsons; a great-granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and her cat, Henry.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Karl.
Condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.