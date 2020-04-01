October 19, 1935-March 27, 2020

MOLINE — Gerda Taylor, 84, of Moline, passed away March 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island with her loving daughter at her side.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held later.

Gerda was born Oct. 19, 1935, to Adolf and Margaretha Otte in Brunsbuttel, Germany. She was a child during World War II with bombs falling literally right outside her home. At 16, she was able to immigrate to the United States along with her brother. Other family came later. She was so proud to become a U.S. Citizen.

Soon after arriving, she went to work for Phillip and Jane Mumford, Moline, as a live-in nanny, housekeeper and family member.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She married Jack Taylor in 1955. They would divorce in 1970. She worked hard to support her family in the coming years as a domestic engineer and cooking at area dinner parties. She was known for her phenomenal dishes.

She loved to travel, going back to visit Germany twice and on many Caribbean Cruises. And locally, Casino Rock Island. She was a hard worker and a fun person with an infectious laugh. She was passionate about helping others in need.