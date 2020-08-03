Geraldine M. Swift

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 26, 1932- August 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Geraldine M. “Jerrie” Swift, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Private graveside services and entombment will be held at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Two Rivers United Methodist Church. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jerrie was born Sept. 26, 1932, in Jacksonville, Ill., the daughter of Paul and Evelyn (Drake) Ingram. She married James A. Swift Jr. on June 24, 1950, in Rock Island. James passed away May 23, 2000. Jerrie graduated from Rock Island High School in 1950 and attended beauty school. She worked as a hairdresser for over 30 years, mainly working at Cassie Beauty Salon in Rock Island. Jerrie loved spending time with her family and playing cards with her friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Jolene and Dan Seyb, Fountain Hills, Ariz.; sons and a daughter-in-law, John and Sandy Swift, and James Swift III, of Rock Island; and grandchildren, Erin Swift, of Rock Island, and Jeff Miller, of Blue Grass; and great-grandchildren, Devin, Alex and Breckin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

