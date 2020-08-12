× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALPHA — Geraldine “Jerre” Bubon, age 98, died July 9, 2020, in Rocklin, Calif. Jerre was a resident of Alpha, Ill., for most of her life and had moved to California in 2011 to be near her daughter, Andrea. She had suffered from Alzheimer's Disease for several years.

Jerre grew up on a farm near Lynn Center, Ill. She graduated Orion High School, earned her teaching degree from Western Illinois State Teachers College and later her BS degree from Western Illinois University. She began teaching in a one-room rural school house. She married Joe Bubon of Alpha in 1944 shortly before he left for the WWII European Theater. Jerre continued her teaching career in the AlWood Community School District where she taught two generations of children.

After retiring, she and Joe were active in their community, church, travel and with family and friends. Jerre is survived by her daughters, Karen Katz (Don), of Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Andrea Harry (David), of Rocklin, Calif.; three grandchildren and their spouses; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter; three brothers; many relatives; and friends. Services will be held at a later date with interment next to her husband at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Galesburg, Ill. Memorials may be made to the AlWood Education Foundation; Bethany Lutheran Church, Woodhull Ill.; or your favorite charity.

