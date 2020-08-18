× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald “Willie” Underwood, 73, formerly of Andover, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Swedona Lutheran Cemetery, Swedona. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Orion. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Military honors will be conducted. The service will be live-streamed and can be found at esterdahl.com. Memorials may be made to his family for a fund to be established.

Gerald was born on Oct. 5, 1945, in Moline, the son of Harold and Kathryn (Seabloom) Underwood. He married Nancy Copeland in May 1969 in Altona, Ill. Gerald was an Army veteran. He was a part of Orion United Methodist Church. Gerald was a spot welder for McLaughlin Body Company, Moline, for 40 years.

Survivors include his wife; son, Allen Underwood, East Moline; brother, James Underwood, Orion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny “Butch” Underwood and Roger D. Underwood.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

