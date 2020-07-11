× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 24, 1940-July 8, 2020

MOLINE — Gerald W. Maddox, 79, of Moline, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home, with his daughter, Shannon Maddox, and granddaughter, Alyssa Maddox, at his side.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Leisure time Billiards in East Moline. Burial will be in Mexico, Mo., with his mother and father.

Gerald was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Davenport, son of George Warren and Ruth H. (Turner) Maddox. He graduated from Moline High School and Black Hawk College, and served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1995, he retired from Deere and Co.

Gerald enjoyed billiards, bowling, golf, tennis, riding motorcycles, hunting and traveling.

Survivors include his daughter, Shanon Maddox; son, Gerek; granddaughter, Alyssa H. Maddox; numerous cousins, including Nancy Seelow.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

