August 29, 1945-June 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Gerald “Jerry” Braughton, 74, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home.

A livestream broadcast of the funeral service will be available at 10 a.m on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, with Military Honors by Vietnam Veterans Chapter 299. Memorials may be left to Church of Peace Sustaining Fund.

Jerry was born on Aug. 29, 1945, in Taylorville, Ill., the son of Loren Potts and Kathryn Braughton. He married Emilie Roels on April 18, 1970. They had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mr. Braughton was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal with Quality Control. Earlier he had been employed by Navistar. He was a graduate of Western Illinois University. Jerry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Jerry was a member of Church of Peace, Rock Island, and Trio Lodge No. 57. He loved spending time with his family and golfing.

Survivors include his wife, Emilie; daughters, Amy Braughton (Leigh TenPas), Sheboygan Falls, Wis., Beth Braughton (Mike Wigglesworth), Washington, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Esther Herditsky, Della Becker, Sharon Herditsky and Harold Braughton.

