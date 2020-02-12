July 29, 1938-February 10, 2020
MOLINE — Gerald E. Wynes, 81, of Moline, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity West Medical Center in Rock Island.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m., with burial in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, with Military Honors accorded by American Legion Post 246 of Moline.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or the Quad Cities Honor Flights.
Gerald was born in Moline on July 29, 1938, son of Otto and Ruth (McComas) Wynes. On June 17, 1960, in Moline, he married Emma M. Thompson, who survives.
From 1956 until 1959, Gerald served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed for 30 years as a machinist at John Deere Harvester Works in Moline, retiring 1992. He was a member of the former Moline Evangelical Church. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motor home, playing golf, coaching Willard School Dads' Club flag-football, baseball and basketball teams, and working on homes for Habitat for Humanity.
In addition to his wife, Emma, survivors include daughters, Terri Roach, of Thornton, Colo., and Tirza (Ben) Frank, of Moline; son, Thomas Wynes, of Moline; brothers, Dale Wynes, of Reynolds, Ill., and Jack Wynes, of Mount Ayr, Iowa; granddaughters, Cynthia, Taylor and Allison; and great-granddaughters, Emily and Lilly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tonya Reilly; a brother; and two sisters.
