March 20, 1956-March 6, 2022
SILVIS-Gerald E. Keith Jr., 65, Silvis, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his home. Services are 11 AM Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will follow in Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time.
Born on March 20, 1956 in Moline to Gerald and Patricia (Hoepfner) Keith Sr. He worked in automotive and concrete.
Survivors include his children, Amanda, Jared and Alyssa, 3 grandchildren and siblings, K Mike Keith, Greg (Tammy) Keith, Sandra (Boaz) Ben-Nun, Debby (Jeremy) Plumb, and Stacie (Nathan) Dunsworth.
Online condolences at www.vanhoe.com