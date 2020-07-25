× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1926-June 28, 2020

MOLINE — Georgia Martha Luster, 94, of Moline, Illinois, died in her home on Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by her family who loved her and celebrated her life, whispered their goodbyes and said a prayer.

The fourth of six children, Georgia was born at home in Floyd, Iowa, on February 22, 1926, to Worth and Vera (Chesnut) Clapp. The household included her father's mother and her mother's father and Goldie the cow in the backyard. She attended first grade through senior year in the same building with the same twenty classmates (ten girls and ten boys). Close friendships developed and lifetime memories were made by those in the class of 1943.

Georgia grew up during The Great Depression when families depended on gardens and each other. With five siblings, two of whom are still doing well, there was always someone to tease or share secrets.

While never a musician, Georgia taught herself to play the piano in the church across from her home. There was an open door policy for the young girl who fell in love with the piano. This led to her enjoyment of music and to singing lullabies to her children. "How Great Thou Art" was her favorite hymn. She joked that she did not want "The Night the Lights went Out in Georgia" sung at her funeral.