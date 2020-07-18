February 22, 1926-June 28, 2020
MOLINE-Georgia Martha Luster, 94, of Moline, Illinois, died in her home on Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by her family who loved her and celebrated her life, whispered their goodbyes and said a prayer.
The fourth of six children, Georgia was born at home in Floyd, Iowa, on February 22, 1926, to Worth and Vera (Chesnut) Clapp. The household included her father's mother and her mother's father and Goldie the cow in the backyard. She attended first grade through senior year in the same building with the same twenty classmates (ten girls and ten boys). Close friendships developed and lifetime memories were made by those in the class of 1943.
Georgia grew up during The Great Depression when families depended on gardens and each other. With five siblings, two of whom are still doing well, there was always someone to tease or share secrets.
While never a musician, Georgia taught herself to play the piano in the church across from her home. There was an open door policy for the young girl who fell in love with the piano. This led to her enjoyment of music and to singing lullabies to her children. "How Great Thou Art" was her favorite hymn. She joked that she did not want "The Night the Lights went Out in Georgia" sung at her funeral.
As a mother, she taught her daughters how to make their beds and then let them do it. She didn't re-make them so they would look better, even if company was expected. She taught and encouraged her children by letting them make mistakes so they would find a way to do better the next time. They learned. She smiled.
While WWII was raging, Georgia Martha Clapp married Harold Lowell Luster on October 24 in 1944. She wore a satin wedding gown (the only one in the store) and he was dressed in his Army uniform. They made a handsome couple standing on the steps of the Floyd United Methodist Church. A year later, they welcomed the first of five daughters. Harold and Georgia's family was spread out over many years determined to fill their lives with the laughter of young children. At one time they had a daughter in college, one in high school, another in middle school, a fourth was in grade school and there was still one at home. Together they made parenting a top priority and looked for activities that spanned the age gap It was a family first union.
Early in their marriage, Harold and Georgia moved around a bit while Harold went to college and began thinking about a career. They began in Charles City, Iowa, lived in Iowa City, Iowa for a time which established a family of Hawkeye fans and then moved to Chicago, IL for five years. In 1955, they moved to Moline and that became home for the rest of their lives.
In Moline there were cookouts with neighbors, picnics with other families, bridge whenever they could squeeze in a game, swimming at Riverside Park, ice skating on frozen ponds and sledding down hills found on golf courses. There was always time for family. School was important, but success wasn't always measured in grades. Commitment in a sport or to a play or concert and honesty in friendships were all part of the community experience. Georgia and Harold were there either in the thick of it or cheering from the sidelines.
Georgia had her own passions as well. She was proud of her collection of trophies in golf, bowling and bridge. She was an active member of Indian Bluff Ladies Golf League and played golf well into her 80's. Church circle and King's Daughters were important to her. An accomplished seamstress, she made clothing for herself and her daughters having learned that skill on her mother's treadle sewing machine. She allowed them to pick out the perfect pattern and the perfect fabric to make the perfect dress for special occasions. Her daughters had the best dressed dolls in town which included one dressed as a bride. She and a friend made over 30 angel costumes for a church program. And, she felt honored when she proudly stitched baptismal dresses for her granddaughters.
Over the years she enjoyed traveling with her husband, family members and friends. Some of the places she enjoyed include England, Scotland, Italy, and Canada. Her "trip of a lifetime" was when Harold took her to Western Europe where he had fought in WWII. Within the states she made frequent trips to Connecticut and Colorado. Cross country excursions included the Northwest and the Southeast. She didn't make it to every state but almost. She loved the adventure, she never met a stranger and she always spoke her mind.
Late in life when asked how she was doing, she often replied, "Ornery as ever". Then she'd smile a bit wryly and move onto something else. Posted proudly on her refrigerator (among pictures of grandchildren) was the saying, "A positive attitude may not solve all of your problems but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort." It's no surprise she was a pistol, loved a good gag and was silly by design.
Georgia was predeceased by her husband and her three older siblings. She is survived by all five daughters: Judy Luster, Sandee Luster, Lynda Luster and Janet (Larry) Hermann all of Moline, and Nancy (Rich) Piatt of West Des Moines, IA. There are ten grandchildren who lit up her life with smiles and giggles and hugs and kisses. Sarah, Rebecca, Heather, Lynda, David, Jacob, Samantha, Donna, Megan and Benjamin affectionately called her Gramcrackers, Crackers for short. She also had eleven great grandchildren that blessed her life with youth and joy. Taylan, Emma, Carter, Clay, Hannah, Atticus, Isaiah, Samuel, Sebastian, Noah and Leah put a sparkle in her eyes during her final days. She is also survived by two siblings: Florene Johnson of Charles City, IA and Neil (Mary) Clapp of Cedar Falls, IA as well as many nieces and nephews who will hold her in their hearts forever.
This was a woman who seized the day with gusto and always maintained a joyful spirit. Her parting advice for those who want to live a long life is to "...eat a Hershey bar everyday and don't gossip."
Memorials can be made to Ruth Circle c/o Riverside Methodist Church in Moline. The Circle focuses on helping children.
