October 22, 1941-October 27, 2018
BETTENDORF — George Richard Wall, 77, of Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at his home after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Toys for Tots.
George was born Oct. 22, 1941, at St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport, the second child born to George and Fay Clausen Wall. He married Mary Ellen Wallaert on Feb. 6, 1965, in East Molinel.
George attended Madison Elementary School and JB Young Junior High. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1960. This was the last graduating class from Davenport High. George then enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in August of 1960. He proudly served from 1960 to 1963. His Marine unit protected and guarded the U.S. Naval base in Bremerton, Wash. George was a journeyman machinist at Alcoa where he had his apprenticeship and retired after 30 years. He was a proud union member. George was skilled and enjoyed working with his hands at woodworking, remodeling and fixing anything. He hand-crafted many treasured keepsakes and furniture for his family. He also enjoyed drawing and painting. George loved playing softball in his younger adult years and then golf in his later years with Mary. George was a big fan of the Yankees, Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Bettendorf Bulldogs. He also loved watching his grandkids play sports and other activities. His grandkids were very special to him. George enjoyed spending time and making conversation with family, friends and staff at Sports Fans in Bettendorf. He also enjoyed listening to a variety of music, reading history books, lifting weights and making people laugh.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Sean Coghlan, of Argyle, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Kami Wall, of Bettendorf. Beloved grandchildren include Davis Coghlan, of Austin, Texas, William Coghlan, of Iowa City, Jane Coghlan, of Argyle, Annalise Wall, of Bettendorf, and Andrew Wall, of Bettendorf; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie Wall Bingham and Thomas Egan of Minnetonka, Minn.; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Richard Wall and Mary Wall, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brothers-in-law, James and Jerry Wallaert; sister-in-law, Judee Wallaert; and much loved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Jule and Edith Wallaert; his nephew, Ryan Wall; and brother-in-law, Michael Wallaert. May they all rest in peace.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care of George in his final days. George was loved beyond measure and will be missed always.
Semper Fi
