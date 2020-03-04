George P. Davison
ANDALUSIA

George P. Davison

  • Updated
George P. Davison

February 5, 1933-March 2, 2020

WASHINGTON — George P. Davison, 87, of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Andalusia, Ill., died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Halcyon House, Washington, Iowa. A funeral mass will be 10 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9619 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge, IL. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Taylor Ridge. Burial will be at Andalusia Cemetery, Andalusia. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Halcyon House – Lifestyles Activities (Rosewood and Arborhood), Washington, Iowa.

George was born in Washington, Iowa, on Feb. 5, 1933, a son of John J. and Grace Pratt Davison. He married Maryann E. Lamansky at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, East Pleasant Plain, Iowa. They had five children together. She preceded him in death. He married Mary Carroll, whom also preceded him in death. George was a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving 2 ½ years in Germany.

George was a plumber for the Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local 25, retiring in the late 80s.

George was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Taylor Ridge. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, Westerns, playing guitar and singing. George was also an inventor and builder.

Survivors include his children, Belinda (Michael) Frank, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Denise (Scott) Docherty, Monticello, Ill., Julia (Dave) Holden, Cooper City, Fla., Mary “Teresa” (Doug) Guttenfelder, Atlantic, Iowa, and Phillip (Laura) Davison, Moline, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Nancy) Davison, Donnellson, Iowa, and Beatrice Coover, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many loving and cherished family of the late Mary Carroll.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives; siblings: Ruth Dickenson, Mary Stone, John Davison, Virginia Neff, Geneva Paillotet, Gertrude Nash, Dwight Davison, Delight Spohn, Barbara Booth and infant sister, Betty.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of George Davison, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
9619 140th St. W.
Taylor Ridge, IL 61232


Mar 7
Funeral Mass
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
9619 140th St. W.
Taylor Ridge, IL 61232



