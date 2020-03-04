February 5, 1933-March 2, 2020

WASHINGTON — George P. Davison, 87, of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Andalusia, Ill., died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Halcyon House, Washington, Iowa. A funeral mass will be 10 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9619 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge, IL. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Taylor Ridge. Burial will be at Andalusia Cemetery, Andalusia. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Halcyon House – Lifestyles Activities (Rosewood and Arborhood), Washington, Iowa.

George was born in Washington, Iowa, on Feb. 5, 1933, a son of John J. and Grace Pratt Davison. He married Maryann E. Lamansky at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, East Pleasant Plain, Iowa. They had five children together. She preceded him in death. He married Mary Carroll, whom also preceded him in death. George was a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving 2 ½ years in Germany.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George was a plumber for the Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local 25, retiring in the late 80s.

George was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Taylor Ridge. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, Westerns, playing guitar and singing. George was also an inventor and builder.