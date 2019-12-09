June 8, 1934-December 7, 2019

MARSTON, Ill. — Funeral services for George L. Attig Jr., 85, of Marston, will be Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Hamlet Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hamlet Cemetery. George died on Dec. 7, 2019, at Brookstone of Aledo. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

George Leonard Attig Jr. was born on June 8, 1934, to George L. and Margaret Ruth (Volk) Attig Sr. in Rock Island. He married Phyllis Krueger on July 3, 1955, in Illinois City. She preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 2016.

George dedicated his life to farming in the Hamlet and Marston area. His love of agriculture started early in FFA, where he was a Chapter officer and State Officer. He also received both his State and American Farmer Degrees from FFA. George was a leader in both 4-H and Boy Scouts. He enjoyed his vintage John Deere tractors and playing on the Hamlet-Perryton Church Softball League. His associations include: The Hamlet Cemetery Board, Mercer County Farm Bureau, Buffalo Prairie Masonic Lodge #679, the Illinois Limousine Assoc., Illinois Beef Assoc and the National Cattlemen's Assoc. He was proud of the fact he lived and worked on a Centennial farm.

Those left to cherish George's memory included his children and their spouses: Jeff and Angie Attig, of Aledo, Dawn Lloyd, of Aledo, Drue and Dan Curry, of Taylor Ridge, and John and Jean Attig, of Oak Lawn, Ill.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mona Stephens, of Indianapolis, Ind. George was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Brittany Attig; son-in-law, Dan Lloyd; and a brother in infancy, Johnie.