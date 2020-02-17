November 9, 1943-February 16, 2020

EAST MOLINE — George Dennis Gavin, 76, passed away peacefully with his wife, Jane, and family members at his side at their home in East Moline on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, after an extended illness. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Private interment will be at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, Ill.

George was born in Moline Public Hospital, Moline, on Nov. 9, 1943, to George W. and Bertha (Boduch) Gavin. He graduated from UTHS in 1961, where he lettered in golf. Upon graduation, he went to work at International Harvester in East Moline where he retired after 34 years of service. George belonged to the local UAW #1356.

George loved to golf, and at his best, enjoyed a 2 to 3 handicap. Even in his retired years, he maintained a 6 to 7 handicap. He and his longtime golfing buddy, Gary Atwell, traveled to a different course in the surrounding counties for at least one game a week for over 40 years. He was also a member of Valley View Country Club, in Cambridge.

