November 9, 1943-February 16, 2020
EAST MOLINE — George Dennis Gavin, 76, passed away peacefully with his wife, Jane, and family members at his side at their home in East Moline on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, after an extended illness. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Private interment will be at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, Ill.
George was born in Moline Public Hospital, Moline, on Nov. 9, 1943, to George W. and Bertha (Boduch) Gavin. He graduated from UTHS in 1961, where he lettered in golf. Upon graduation, he went to work at International Harvester in East Moline where he retired after 34 years of service. George belonged to the local UAW #1356.
George loved to golf, and at his best, enjoyed a 2 to 3 handicap. Even in his retired years, he maintained a 6 to 7 handicap. He and his longtime golfing buddy, Gary Atwell, traveled to a different course in the surrounding counties for at least one game a week for over 40 years. He was also a member of Valley View Country Club, in Cambridge.
He enjoyed fishing from his boat on the Mississippi River in his early years and later with his wife at the Walsh family farm pond. He also enjoyed taking care of his yard, flower gardens and watching wildlife that came through their backyard. He was a kind and thoughtful next-door neighbor who could always be counted on to help anyone in need of some snow shoveling, leaf raking or hillside clearing. George was beloved by the orioles, hummingbirds, blue jays, cardinals and squirrels he nourished with sugar water and bird seed throughout the years and delighted in taming them. He threw out peanuts all winter so they would come up on his back porch.
George is survived by his wife, Jane; stepdaughter, Susan (Steve) Brown, Highland Park, Ill., and Kathy (Kent) Holmer, Plainfield, Ill; four stepgrandchildren, Mercedes (Warren) Wagner-Bohlin, Thor (Jessalyn) Holmer, Tyler Brown and Ian Brown; sister, Marcia (Ron) Tady; brother, Melvyn (Marlene) Gavin; and brother-in-law, Richard (Karen) Walsh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Diana Jones.
Many thanks go to the caring doctors and nurses at UnityPoint Hospital, Rock Island.
