February 4, 2020
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for George DeAnda, 70, of Davenport will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 Main St., Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Monday, Feb. 24, from 4 until 7 p.m. with the Rosary prayed to conclude the visitation at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. George died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.
Among his survivors are his wife, Denise, and children, Darcy DeAnda and Allan DeAnda.
