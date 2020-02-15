George DeAnda
View Comments

George DeAnda

{{featured_button_text}}

February 4, 2020

DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for George DeAnda, 70, of Davenport will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 Main St., Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Monday, Feb. 24, from 4 until 7 p.m. with the Rosary prayed to conclude the visitation at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. George died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Among his survivors are his wife, Denise, and children, Darcy DeAnda and Allan DeAnda.

To plant a tree in memory of George DeAnda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News