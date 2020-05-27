× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 5, 1940-May 26, 2020

HILLSDALE — George D. Reed Sr., 79, of rural Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.

A graveside drive-by event will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Funeral Directors will be present to guide those wishing to participate. Cremation has been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

George was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Moline, a son of George F. and Lena (Reddick) Reed. He attended United Township High School.

He worked for Reeds Aluminum Foundry, and then went on to work at IH Harvester until retiring after 20+ years of service. George enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, dice and being with family and friends. He loved the Rock River, and was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was most famous for his one-liners and his sense of humor.