George D. Lafferty

George graduated Alexis High School in 1949. He served in the Korean War. He was a carpenter for most of his life. George was a volunteer fireman with Alexis Fire Dept. for more than 50 years, where he also served as fire chief. He was the announcer for Alexis and United football games for over 50 years, he also did United softball. He was a member of the James Harvey Scott American Legion post 189 of Alexis for over 65 years and served as a past commander. George served on the Alexis School Board and also the Regional Office of Education School Board. He enjoyed seeing the youth participate in sports. George was inducted into United High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. He was a member of Alexis United Presbyterian Church and the VFW in Aledo.