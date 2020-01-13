EAST MOLINE — George Cyriel Lambrecht, 93, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he was a member, or to the Wounded Warrior Project of the Quad Cities.

George enjoyed golf. He learned the game as a young caddy working at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline. Of all the courses he played over the years, he stated that Short Hills was his favorite. He attended United Township High School where he and his high school golf team placed at state. After graduation, George enlisted into the U.S. Navy where he served for two years as a Gunner's Mate on one of the Navy's Landing Craft Support ships in the Pacific. After returning home from his service, he became a fire fighter with the East Moline Fire Department. He retired as the department's Assistant Fire Chief 25 years later. Over the years, George also sold hundreds of homes as a Realtor in the area. He loved his family and his country.