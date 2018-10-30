George Crampton

October 24, 2018
MOLINE — George (Bud) Wyatt Crampton of the Village At Brookwood, Burlington, N.C, age 88, died on Oct. 24, 2018. Bud was born in Moline in 1930 as the third child of four from parents Albert M. Crampton and Josephine Von Maur Crampton. Bud later became a lawyer and was a founding partner in the Rock Island law firm, Van Der Kamp, Crampton & Snyder, P.C.
Bud fell deeply in love with, and married, Barbara “Bobbi” Johnston Crampton, of Toledo, Ohio, on June 6, 1953. They were inseparable and deeply devoted to each other for 64 years, when Bobbie passed away in late 2017. They are survived by four grateful sons and eight grandchildren.
Bud and Bobbi Crampton enjoyed a full and fulfilling lifetime together which saw them establishing a family in the Quad-Cities, retiring at the early age of 50 to follow their dreams of living on a boat and exploring the ocean from Florida to the Bahamas for nearly a decade. They later returned to land, by relocating to North Carolina.
Bud was a lawyer, avid sportsman, ham radio operator, licensed Coast Guard captain, open water scuba diver and an award-willing published poet.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Residents' Assistance Fund of The Village At Brookwood, 1860 Brookwood Avenue, Burlington, N.C. 27215 (a Sec. 501.c.3 organization), or to a charity of one's choice.