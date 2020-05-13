George Argeros
From the Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for May 13 series
  • Updated
May 21, 1930-May 2, 2020

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- George Argeros, 89, New Port Richey, Fla., passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Marliere Care Center, New Port Richey.

Family services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline, where he had been a member.

George was born May 21, 1930, in Dafnes, Crete, Greece. He was a resident of the Quad Cities area for more than 40 years, and owned and operated Midwest Refrigeration Service in Carbon Cliff. After retirement, George moved to Florida, and lived there for almost 15 years. He had a love of gardening, and spent hours working in his gardens both in Illinois and Florida.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law James and Jennifer Argeros, Blaine, Minn.; daughter-in-law Linda Argeros, Northfield, Ill.; grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Eleni, Demitra, Alexa and George.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Angeline; son, Anthony; sisters Maria and Irene.

