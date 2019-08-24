July 12, 1943-August 23, 2019
HAMPTON — Georganna Jo Sedgwick, 76, of Hampton, passed Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Calvary Church of the Quad, Cities, 4700-53rd St., Moline. Burial will follow at Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902-3rd Ave. East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family for a headstone.
Georganna Meyers was born July 12, 1943, in Plattville, Wis.; the daughter of Julius and Mildred (Schild) Meyers. Georganna was a 1961 graduate of UTHS. She was a graduate of Teikyo Marycrest University. She married Harry Sedgwick on Nov. 4, 1961, in East Moline. He passed Feb. 25, 2013. She was employed with the Good Samaritan Society as a social worker. She served on the board for Aldridge Learning Center, Youth for Christ, Lydia, PTA, and URICCA Youth Baseball. She was a Sunday school and vacation bible school teacher. Georganna enjoyed reading, going to bible study, watching her great-grandchildren, and helping other people when she could. She was a lifelong learner and a great public servant. Georganna will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kelly (Mike) Chase, Hampton, Donna Sedgwick , Bedford, Texas, Victoria Cannon, East Moline, and Joseph (Tammy) Sedgwick, Lost Nation, Iowa; grandchildren, Amanda (Bradi) Kipper, Annajo (Brandon) Bremer, Christopher Harvey, Autumn Sedgwick, Carson Harvey, Bryce Chase, Austin Sedgwick; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Owen and Liam Kipper, and Ezeikel Harvey; sister, Mary (Mike) Copelan, Maracopia, Ariz.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; and brother, Julius “Butch” Meyers III.
