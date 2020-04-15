Genevieve Vrombaut

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 12, 1933-April 14, 2020

MOLINE — Genevieve “Gen” M. Vrombaut, 86, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Private family services will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials can be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry and Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Gen was born June 12, 1933 in Moline, the daughter of Frank and Marie (King) Loete. She married John T. Vrombaut on July 21, 1951 in Moline. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2006.

Gen was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, former member of St. Mary's Church, Moline, Gold Star Member of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society where she was past Secretary and Treasurer, Catholic Women's League where she was Past President, Volunteered for the former Moline Public Hospital, former United Medical Center and with Trinity Medical Center Auxiliary, Center for Belgian Culture where she was Past Secretary, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Volunteer of the year 1998 and City Chairman for Moline Heart Fund 1974-1975.