MOLINE

June 12, 1929-February 14, 2020

Genevieve "Jenny" Sellers, 90, of Moline, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare in Moline.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery in Moline.

Memorials may be made to Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Ill.

Jenny was born June 12, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., to Philip and Winnifred (Pike) Beldin. In Moline on March 20, 1948, she married Warren E. Sellers, who preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2006.

She was a homemaker and a member of Union Congregational Church. She enjoyed China painting, being a Girl Scout leader, doing crafts, raising parakeets and cockatiels, and especially loved her dogs.

Survivors include her daughters, Dawn Maddox, of East Moline, Ill., and Wendy (Norm) Neely, of Port Byron, Ill.; her sons, Russ (Marilyn-Char) Sellers, of Silvis, Ill., Wes (Patty) Sellers, of Moline, and Bill (Debbie) Sellers, of Colona, Ill.; her sister, Marcella Sellers; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Beldin, and a sister, Deloris Hill.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

