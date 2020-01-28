February 8, 1923-January 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Genevieve E. Rettke (Genni) was born Feb. 8, 1923, and passed away Jan. 26, 2020, just shy of her 97th birthday. She was born in Moline, graduated from Rock Island High School in 1942 and married Julius Rettke (Bud) in 1944. Bud was in the Navy during World War II and Genni worked in New York City and Key West, Fla. (among other places) while he was away. She loved to talk about all of her adventures during that time!

Bud and Genni raised their daughters, Cyndy (Harkins) and Nancy (Whitten) primarily in the Rock Island area where she was involved in many organizations, including Eastern Star. In 1980, Bud and Genni moved to Lincoln, Neb. to be near their daughters and start a new adventure in their lives. They founded and owned Sir Speedy Printing until 1992 when their daughter Cyndy Harkins took over the business (now Pioneer Printing).