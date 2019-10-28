October 26, 1929-October 25, 2019
MOLINE — Geneva A. Gsell, 90 minus 1 day, of Moline, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, Moline with a luncheon and fellowship to follow. Committal will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:00. Those wishing to attend can meet at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline at 8:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Geneva was born October 26, 1929 in Augusta, IL, the daughter of Russel and Elva (Wear) Simpson. She married Robert Gsell on August 8, 1953 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
Geneva was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Moline, Honorary Lifetime member of State of Illinois PTA. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to every major league ball park except for Wrigley Field. They were avid White Sox fans.
Survivors include her daughters, Melva (Ken) Kimberly, Covington, LA and Teresa (Rick) Holmquist, Moline; grandchildren, Brittanie (Allen), R. Caleb, Chris (Angele) and Becca (Ryan); great grandchildren, Tyler, Jak, Alix, Justin, Christian, Evan and Anna; great great grandson, Jesse; sisters, Nina and Zelma and brother, Lester. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gayle, sisters, Maymie and Juanita and brothers, Lyle, Melvin, Russel Clyde and Chester.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com