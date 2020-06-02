× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 23, 1936-June 1, 2020

COLONA — Gene A. Tighe, 83, of Colona, passed away June 1, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care Center in Silvis.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and a celebration of life will be at a later date. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gene was born Dec. 23, 1936, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of Joseph and Henrietta Tighe. He was a mechanic for several years at Highland Volkswagen, which later became Highland Toyota. He enjoyed music, art, woodworking, fishing and watching NASCAR. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Donna Howell, David (Terry) Tighe Sr., and Heather (Bruce Redding) Tighe; stepsons, Jerry Coon and James Coon; grandchildren, Brandy Howell, David Tighe Jr., Kenny (Alyson) Howell, and Kura Henson; great-grandchildren, Lexi Tighe, Blake Kinney, and Brynn Kinney; several nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, two stepsons, three brothers, and one sister.

The family would like to thank IRC for the care given to Gene, and a special thank you to Tiffany and Charlene, his favorite nurses.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.

