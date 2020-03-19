May 24, 1947-March 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Gayle A. Cole, 72, of Rock Island, passed away March 17, 2020, at her home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for a college fund for her great-grandson, Zander. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gayle was born May 24, 1947, in Hillsdale, Ill., the daughter of Harold and Halcyon Cox Cole. She loved cooking and enjoyed Food Network shows.

Survivors include her children Traci Schatz and Scott (Christy) Cline; grandchildren, Lillian Schatz, Carter, Chloe and Ethan Cline; great-grandson, Zander Ryerson; siblings, Skip (Carol) Cole, David (Joan) Cole, Larry Cole, John (Barb) Cole, Denise (Jeff) Wassenhove and Virginia (Tim) Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gayle was preceded in death by sisters, Jennifer Hungate, Jane Robinson, Lorraine Cole; and sister-in-law Dianne Cole.

Online condolences may be made at www.illowacremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gayle Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.