Gary 'Rocketman' Lee Moore

March 17, 1948-February 2, 2020

DAVENPORT — Gary Lee “Rocketman” Moore, 71, of Davenport, passed away Sunday Feb. 2, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment, with military honors will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, those attending are to meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Rock Island, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Gary was born March 17, 1948, in Rock Island, a son of Gail R. Moore and Hazel L. Barber Moore. He married Ivy McGlone on March 27, 1981, in Norfolk, Va.

He retired from the U.S. Navy in February 1991 following 23 years of service. During his military service he was a life coach and mentor to many of his shipmates. Following his military service, he was head of security and a baseball coach for Rock Island High School. The students knew him as “Mr. Moore”.

He was an avid football, basketball and baseball fan. He enjoyed fishing, music, sci-fi and westerns.